2021/22 GPL matchday 20: Accra Lions v Dreams FC preview

Dreams FC will hope to secure all points against the new entrants

The Ghana Premier League continues this weekend with all scheduled 9 matches expected to be cleared.

This round of fixtures will see clubs playing their matchday 20 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



On Saturday, Accra Lions will welcome Dreams FC to the Accra Sports Stadium to battle for the three points at stake on matchday 20 of the season.



The hosts go into the game just one place above the relegation zone and are in danger of falling into the red zone should the team fail to secure a point and other results go against the side.



In the last five matches of Accra Lions FC, the team has won just once, losing two and drawing the other two as well.



With just 21 points from the 19 matches played, it is clear that the Premier League debutants must put in more effort.

The opponent for this weekend, Dreams FC have often displayed quality but has lacked the quality to stay consistent in the division.



As a result, the team that was once tipped as a favourite for the league title is now sitting 10th on the league log.



The records from the last five games in the division show that Dreams FC have only won twice and lost the remaining three.



With both teams struggling, they are expected to put up a fight this weekend to try and secure the maximum points.



Date and kick-off time:

The clash between Accra Lions FC and Dreams FC will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The game will kick off at 15:0GMT.



Predicted scoreline:



Accra Lions 1-2 Dreams FC.







