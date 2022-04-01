2021/22 GPL matchday 22: Accra Lions move away from relegation zone after seeing off Gold Stars

Accra Lions won over Bibiani Gold Star

Accra Lions have moved four places away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table following a 1-0 important win over Bibiani Gold Stars on Thursday afternoon.

The capital-based club today welcomed the team from Bibiani to the Accra Sports Stadium to fight for points on matchday 22 of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



With both teams in dire need of points to help their fight to avoid relegation at the end of the season, an explosive game ensued throughout the 90 minutes.



However, at the end of the game, it is Accra Lions that crossed the finished line with the right to go home with the maximum three points.

The team scored the only goal of the matchday in the 61st minute through an equalizer from Daniel Kwame Awuni.



With no answer from Bibiani Gold Stars, Accra Lions held on to secure a vital 1-0 win in the end.



The win has propelled the team to move to 12th on the Ghana Premier League table.