2021/22 GPL matchday 23: Isaac Mensah’s solitary strike gives Hearts victory against Medeama

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Youngster Isaac Mensah scored the only goal for Hearts of Oak on Saturday afternoon when the team defeated Medeama SC 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians today hosted the team from Tarkwa at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 23 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season.

On the back of a goalless draw at the end of the first half, striker Isaac Mensah scored for Hearts of Oak in the 56th minute after heading home a cross from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Despite all efforts from Medeama SC, the team could not equalize and had to succumb to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the end of the difficult game.

The win today has given Hearts of Oak a massive boost to climb into the top four of the Ghana Premier League table.

Watch highlights of the game below:

