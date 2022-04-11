0
2021/22 GPL matchday 24: Medeama beat RTU 2-1 at home after pulsating contest

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A pulsating encounter in Tarkwa on Sunday afternoon ended with Medeama SC defeating Real Tamale United (RTU) 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite suffering some inconsistencies this season, the team from Tarkwa has remained a force to reckon with.

Eager to finish the campaign on a good note, Medeama SC today fought to amass crucial points when the team hosted RTU at home.

Following a bright start to the game, Darlington Adjei opened the scoring for the hosts after just 8 minutes when his fine effort hit the back of the net of the visitors.

Ten minutes later, RTU pulled level courtesy of a thumping effort from Mohammed Sadat.

Later in the 27th minute, Medeama SC restored their lead through an effort from Ansu Patrick.

The attacker’s strike at the end of the 90 minutes was enough to hand Medeama SC the maximum points.

After the victory, Medeama SC is now 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table as RTU drops to 16th.

