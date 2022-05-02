2021/22 GPL matchday 27: Karela 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Karela United

Karela United won 2-0 at home against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela United scored in the first half and also scored in the second half of the encounter.



Bashir Umar, a midfielder, scored in the 42nd minute at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Samuel Atta Kumi added the second to boost them higher on the table five minutes after halftime.



Bibiani Gold Stars poured more men forward to try and get something out of the game but all their efforts went wide.

Bismark Kobby Mensah's team has now won three straight home games, defeating Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC.



Karela United is currently seventh on the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League table with 40 points while Bibiani Gold Stars is eleventh with 35 points after 27 games.



Karela United will play Eleven Wonders in their next game while Bibiani Gold Stars will play King Faisal.