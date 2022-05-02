0
Menu
Sports

2021/22 GPL matchday 27: Karela 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Karela United1 Karela United

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United won 2-0 at home against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela United scored in the first half and also scored in the second half of the encounter.

Bashir Umar, a midfielder, scored in the 42nd minute at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Samuel Atta Kumi added the second to boost them higher on the table five minutes after halftime.

Bibiani Gold Stars poured more men forward to try and get something out of the game but all their efforts went wide.

Bismark Kobby Mensah's team has now won three straight home games, defeating Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC.

Karela United is currently seventh on the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League table with 40 points while Bibiani Gold Stars is eleventh with 35 points after 27 games.

Karela United will play Eleven Wonders in their next game while Bibiani Gold Stars will play King Faisal.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss