2021/22 GPL matchday 27: King Faisal 2-2 Bechem United

King Faisal

In matchweek 27 of the Ghana Premier League, Bechem United held King Faisal to a thrilling two-all draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kumasi King Faisal broke the game's deadlock in the 25th minute, thanks to Samuel Kusi, following a fantastic assist from Enoch Morisson.



Augustine Okrah of Bechem eventually struck the back of the goal in the 39th minute to tie the game.



After the break, Bechem United came out firing, scoring five minutes after the break through Emmanuel Owusu to give his team the lead for the first time in the game.

Only five minutes after trailing, Enoch Morisson scored from close range to bring the hosts back into the game.



The game ended 2-2 and both sides left the stadium with one point.



King Faisal will play Bibiani Gold Stars in the next GPL game while Bechem United will play champions Accra Hearts of Oak.