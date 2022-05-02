2021/22 GPL matchday 27: RTU defeats Accra Lions 2-0 to boost survival hopes

RTU

Real Tamale United (RTU) on Sunday afternoon made a good step towards escaping relegation after defeating Accra Lions 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The team from Tamale all season has impressed but not so much on a consistent basis.



As a result, the team is very close to the relegation zone of the league table and must continue fighting for points to avoid the drop.



Today at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, RTU played hosts to Accra Lions in a matchday 25 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

In a game where the hosts dominated in most parts, goals from Rashid Alhassan and Frederick Asante [own goal] powered RTU to the delightful 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory has seen the team moving two places above the relegation zone.