2021/22 GPL matchday 32: Bibiani Gold Stars vs WAFA preview

Gold Stars Team Bibiani Gold Stars players line up | File photo

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars will host West African Football Academy (WAFA) in a match week 32 encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Bibiani Gold Stars drew 1-1 with Legon Cities in their last game in the Ghana Premier League. Augustine Dosu (90th minute) scored for Legon Cities while  Michael Enu (90 +10 minute) scored for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars are 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points after 31 games.

On the other hand, West African Football Academy (WAFA) also drew 1-1 with Bechem United in their last game in the league. Foster Appiah (17th minute) scored for Bechem United while Godwin Segla (24th minute) scored for WAFA.

West African Football Academy are 17th on the Ghana Premier League table with 29 points after 31 games.

West African Football Academy's last five games: three draws, two defeats.

Bibiani Gold Star last five games: two wins, two defeats, one draw.

