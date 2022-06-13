0
Menu
Sports

2021/22 GPL matchday 33: Gold Stars stun Aduana Stars with a 1-0 win in Dormaa

Bibiani Goldstars.jpeg Gold Stars won their game against Aduana Stars

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Gold Stars recorded a historic win against Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon when the two teams locked horns in the Ghana Premier League.

The home grounds of Aduana Stars in Dormaa, known as the den has been impregnable for most clubs including the top teams in the division.

Today, Bibiani Gold Stars who secured promotion to play in the Ghanaian top-flight last season visited the Nana Agyemang Badu Park for the first time this season.

In a game where the home team was tipped to secure a win, they were faced with a tough opponent that did not want to lose.

After just 15 minutes into the first half, Bibiani Gold Stars took the lead when Michael Enu scored with a fine effort.

Despite the good efforts from Aduana Stars in the remainder of the game, the team could not equalise and have been forced to succumb to a narrow win to the team from Bibiani at the end of the 90 minutes.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up