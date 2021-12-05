2021/22 GPL matchday 6: Asante Kotoko v King Faisal preview

King Faisal will be aiming to end Kotoko's unbeaten run

Kumasi will erupt this weekend when Asante Kotoko plays host to city rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The two teams will lock horns this weekend in a game that will serve as a matchday 6 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Ahead of the encounter, the footballghana.com team brings to you this concise preview.



Both Asante Kotoko and King Faisal started the new league season with outstanding form.



Coincidentally, both teams won their first three Ghana Premier League matches this season and as a result, are now first and second on the league table respectively.



While Asante Kotoko have gone on to win one and draw one, King Faisal have drawn one and lost the other.



As a result, the Porcupine Warriors club has opened a three points gap over King Faisal on the league table.

Knowing that a win in this game will equal the points, King Faisal have trained this past week intensively and looking forward to wrestling the maximum point from the opponent.



Player to watch:



Isaac Oppong – The Asante Kotoko teenager has had a massive impact and will have a key role to play in this game of the Reds are to run away with points.



Predicted scoreline:



Asante Kotoko 0-0 King Faisal