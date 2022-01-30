2021/22 GPL preview: Medeama SC vs Elmina Sharks

Medeama SC

Medeama SC and Elmina Sharks will clash on Match Day 15 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, January 30.

The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



The Mauve and Yellows head into this encounter after a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Asante Kotoko in Kumasi last week.



Coach Umar Abdul Rabi’s side have won only two of their last GPL fixtures, recording two draws and one loss.



Medeama are currently 5th on the league standings with 23 points.



Meanwhile, Sharks travel to Tarkwa in search of what will be only their third win in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

The Elmina-based outfit are bottom of the log with with 8 points after 14 rounds of matches played.



The Sea Animals are facing the very real threat of relegation if they cannot turn around their dismal run of form.



Medeama will start the match as the overwhelming favorites to clinch all three points on Sunday.



Elmina Sharks haven’t been given any chance by the bookmakers, but this the Ghana Premier League, after all, where stranger things have happened.