2021/22 GPL season will be more competitive than last campaign - Richard Mpong

Former Ghana international Richard Mpong has said that the upcoming Ghana Premier League season will be more competitive as compared to last season.
The 20221/22 domestic top-flight kick starts on Friday, October 29, 2021, with intriguing fixtures.
Speaking to Koforidua-based Aben FM, he affirmed that the upcoming season will be better than the 2020/21 campaign.
“I have monitored the clubs and I believe with the kind of recruitment they have done, the league is going to be more competitive than last season. It will definitely be better than the 2020/21 season.”
“Truth to be told, it will be difficult for any other club in the GPL to beat Hearts of Oak considering their squad depth,” he said.
