2021/22 GPL season will be more competitive than last campaign - Richard Mpong

Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana international Richard Mpong has said that the upcoming Ghana Premier League season will be more competitive as compared to last season.

The 20221/22 domestic top-flight kick starts on Friday, October 29, 2021, with intriguing fixtures.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Aben FM, he affirmed that the upcoming season will be better than the 2020/21 campaign.

“I have monitored the clubs and I believe with the kind of recruitment they have done, the league is going to be more competitive than last season. It will definitely be better than the 2020/21 season.”



“Truth to be told, it will be difficult for any other club in the GPL to beat Hearts of Oak considering their squad depth,” he said.