2021/22 GPL topliner: Hearts vs. Kotoko Super Clash preview

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak will on Sunday, February 20, 2022, take on Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The titanic meeting between the two most glamourous clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight league is a matchday seven game that has been outstanding since last year.



This weekend, the Ghana FA has paved the way for the match to be cleared before the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season commences.



Form:



While many say the form guide of teams in this fixture does not matter, it is interesting to note that Hearts of Oak despite being defending champions is on a poor run.



The Phobians since the start of the league campaign have failed to impress and currently sit 8th on the Ghana Premier League table.



The capital-based club in the last five matches has won two, lost two, and drawn the other game. With the team scoring just 15 games this season after playing 16 matches, there is cause for worry ahead of the Super Clash.

For Asante Kotoko, the team has been transformed under new head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



From the first 16 matches of the season, the Porcupine Warriors club has scored 26 goals and only conceded 10 times.



The team is top of the Ghana Premier League table with 36 points. On the back of three wins in the last five matches, the Reds are favourites to grab the win in the game against Hearts of Oak this weekend.



Player to watch:



Frank Etouga Mbella – The Cameroonian striker is the most in-form attacker in the Ghana Premier League season.



He has the most hat-tricks [two] and the most goals [11] in the league this season. He is headlining the Super Clash this weekend and is likely to score to win the game for Asante Kotoko.

Predicted scoreline:



Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko.



The first Super Clash of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.