2021/22 GPL week 1 match preview: King Faisal vs WAFA

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal survived relegation last season by the skin of the teeth and know it was a hellish experience until the final day of the competition.

They will be hoping for a good start against WAFA who finished third last term.



Faisal wrapped up their preparations for the start of the season with a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in Techiman.



Returnee striker Ibrahim Osman found the back of the net again in pre-season for the Insha Allah Boys.



Faisal have also landed midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie on loan from Asante Kotoko.



They will be lead on the bench by former Wa All Stars coach Nurudeen Ahmed.



WAFA have lost their head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to big boys Asante Kotoko and have brought in an experienced Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza.

The 29-year-old Spaniard will be taking charge of his first-ever top-flight club.



The Sogakope-based have lost some key players including talisman Augustine Boakye who signed for Austrian side Wolfsberger.



Also, midfielders Nii Gyashie Bortey and Enoch Asubonteng have signed for Legon Cities and Accra Hearts of Oak respectively.



Defender Ibrahim Abukari, who captained them last season, will miss their season opener with reports saying he is abroad looking for a club.



But Eric Asamany has regained full fitness and ready to star for the boys.