2021/22 GPL week 1 preview: Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC will host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium

Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko clash in one of the topliners for the week at the Accra Sports Stadium in this matchday one fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC has been moved to the Accra Sports Stadium after their license to play at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu was revoked by the GFA Club Licensing Board.



The Still Believe Club has strengthened their squad with some quality signings including AFCON U20 Best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and former Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed for the season.



Dreams FC will be searching for their first win against Asante Kotoko with the addition of these two quality players to their squad. They last won against Asante Kotoko in 2018 at the Theatre of Dreams.



In the last five meetings between the two clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko has recorded four wins while Dreams FC has only won once.



The Porcupine Warriors did the double over Dreams FC last season, beating them 3-1 at home and 1-0 away.



Asante Kotoko's new coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum will also be in search of his first win as head coach of the club in the Ghana Premier League.

He takes over from Mariano Barreto who secured a second position for the club last season.



Prosper Ogum guided WAFA to a third-place finish in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League but must do more with his new club.



The University of Cape Coast lecturer goes into the game after ending their preseason with a 6-0 win over PAC Academy in mid-week.



The team was in Dubai for preseason and the fans will be expecting a good start to the 2021-22 campaign.



Prediction: Dreams FC 2-1 Asante Kotoko