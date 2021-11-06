2021/22 GPL week 2 preview: Accra Great Olympics vs. Accra Lions

Accra Great Olympics FC

A last-minute goal by Real Tamale United cancelled Great Olympics lead in Tamale last week which denied the Wonder club a vital victory on the opening day of the campaign.

Olympics face another newly-promoted side in Accra Lions on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium in a city derby.



Coach Annor Walker's men will be going into the game seeking for first win of the season by beating Accra Lions.



Walker will have a full squad available for Sunday's game with no injuries and suspensions.



Olympics thrashed lower-tier side Banana Inn FC 5-0 a few days ago to boost their confidence ahead of the Accra derby this weekend.



New boy George Asamoah provided the assist for Raymond Okoe Gripmann to net the goal last week. He is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Other new signings Frimpong Boateng and Samuel Armah are looking to make their first starts for the Dade Boys when chosen by the coach.



Lions began their life in the top-flight with a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend coming from behind to make it 1-1 against Elmina Sharks FC in the end.



An 82nd-minute equalizer by top marksman Rauf Salifu gave them their very first goal ever in the Ghana Premier League.



The premiership newbies will aim at claiming their first three points of the season on Sunday which will only happen by beating Olympics.



German trainer Andreas Rainer Kraft is expected to make some alterations to the squad for the Accra derby with new signings Frederick Akatuk and Albert Eenee are expected to earn starting roles.

Kraft have a full squad at his disposal for the crunch match as midfielder Abass Samari Salifu is expected to be fit.



Salifu saw only 26 minutes on his debut after was replaced by Rashid Abubakar after picking up an injury.



