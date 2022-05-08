0
Menu
Sports

2021/22 GPL week 28: Match Preview - Eleven Wonders  vs Karela United 

Elelven Wonders X Karela23 Eleven Wonders players

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Relegation-threatened Eleven Wonders welcome Karela United to Techiman in search of a win after failing to win their previous two games.

After a miraculous 3-2 victory over title contenders Bechem United, Wonders have struggled to impress, losing to Bibiani Gold Stars and being held by Great Olympics, both winnable games. As a result, they have returned to the bottom three.

They need a strong performance at home against Karela on Sunday to boost their chances of playing in the top-flight next season.

But Karela is expected to complicate matters for Wonders. The former is in good form, having won two and drawn two of their last three games.

They have only conceded one goal and scored four to move from the bottom half to the top half of the league. A win would move them up from the seventh place and make them legitimate contenders to finish the season among the top four.

The last meeting between the two teams resulted in a 4-2 victory for Karela. Everything appears to be in their favor, but they must be wary of a wounded lion desperate to recover.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief