0
Menu
Sports

2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks go into final matchday already relegated

Elmina Sharks 1i8pz2obi8ckq18om5bd6soxd5 Elmina Sharks were promoted to the top flight in 2016

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Elmina Sharks will take on Accra Great Olympics in the final Ghana Premier League game of the season already relegated.

Any positive result in the game will not change their fortunes in the league.

The matchday 34 encounter will be held at the Paa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina at 3:00 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Their relegation was confirmed on Sunday 29th May when they were defeated 3-0 by Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in Berekum. Emmanuel Sarpong, Collins Ameyaw, and Hanry Ainsu scored for Berekum Chelsea.

Elmina Sharks, formerly Coconut Grove Sharks FC, were promoted to the top flight in 2016.

Some of their players are likely to be sold by the management of the club when the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League ends on Sunday. Others will also likely stay with the team and fight for promotion to the top flight.

The top scorers for the Green and Whites were Tahir Mensah and Francis Gyetuah. They scored three goals each in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband