2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Things will change from match week four - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu, Accra Hearts of Oak coach

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu is anticipating his side will improve from match week four of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League following a slow start to the season.

The Phobians are yet to record a win in this campaign, drawing their last two games against Legon Cities and WAFA.



According to the former Medeama gaffer, he is not under pressure despite failing to secure a win in the ongoing season.



“Not at all [no pressure], me I know myself maybe from the fourth match going things will change. When Hearts of Oak start picking up we are unstoppable”, he said after the game against WAFA.



Boadu added that the team must continue to work hard after conceding that cheap goal against WAFA.

"There is a little mistake that we need to correct. The goal that we conceded, I could see that it was a misunderstanding or miscommunication that cost us for them to cancel that goal".



"Tactically they are very disciplined, their tactical awareness is ok. They are very young, they run a lot but we strategized not to allow them to advance."



Hearts of Oak will take on Aduana Stars in match-week three of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.