2021/22 GPL: Week 1 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Medeama

Bechem United players

Bechem United open their 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign with a tricky tie against Medeama at home on Sunday.

The Hunters will be hoping to start the new season on a flying note following their struggles last season.



The club has re-signed midfield maestro Augustine Okrah and brought in Latif Anabila on a one-year loan deal from Asante Kotoko.



The club has been busy in pre-season playing series of friendly matches against fellow Premier League side Legon Cities, second-tier side Vision FC, Liberty Professionals and a host of low profile matches.



United struggled last season and escaped relegation but will be eager to turn the screws this time around.



They are favourites against Medeama at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park but would be wary of the threat posed by their opponents.



The last meeting between the two sides as the same venue ended in a 0-0 stalemate in a crunch Premier League tie last term.

However, Medeama have also boosted their squad with some fresh faces and will be aiming to cause an upset in Bechem.



This is the first match for new Medeama coach Ignatius Fosu - who has assembled a 23-man traveling squad for the trip to the Ahafo region.



The gaffer has named three goalkeepers in his squad including youngster Kamil Anaba.



There are places for regular defenders Vincent Atingah, Ali Issouf Ouattara and Rashid Alhassan as well as promoted Kofi Asmah and King Archerson.



New signings Samuel Frimpong, Ansu Kofi Patrick, Benjamin Abaidoo and experienced goalkeeper John Moosie made the trip to Bechem.