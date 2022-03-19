2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Accra Lions

Bechem United

Bechem United will take on Accra Lions FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League as they hope to keep a firm grip on their momentum.

The Hunters are presently on a good run where they have lost only once in the last 13 matches in the league, they 6 wins and 6 draws which sees them in the top four.



Kassim Mingle Ocansey's men are sitting at 4th place on the premiership standings with 34 points, ten points behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC.



Bechem have gained enough confidence and booster going into Sunday's match having claimed an away win at Elmina Sharks FC.



A goal from Emmanuel Owusu in stoppage time ensured the Hunters end a three-match winless streak to get back to winning ways.



Teenager Emmanuel Annor has been in the news recently following his terrifying form for Bechem. The 18-year-old has scored 3 goals in his last 4 league games.

Mingle will having a full squad available for selection to face Lions on Sunday as the Hunters aim at keeping their title hopes alive.



Lions needed a very late goal to be able to see off Dreams FC in the last round last week at the Accra Sports Stadium and that gives them the morale ahead of their trip to Bechem.



The 1-0 victory against Dreams last week means the premiership newcomers are without a defeat in the last three matches, two draws, and one win.



By extension, the Lions have lost only one of their last five matches in the premiership managing two wins and two draws and that's some good run.



The Accra-based club have a poor away record in the league this term having managed to get just one victory on the road which came against Legon Cities FC.

They have picked just two points from outside the Greater Accra, losing six times.



Lions are currently placed at the 12th position on the league standings with 24 points, three more away from the relegation zone.



Head coach James Nicholas Francis has a full-strength squad available to face the Hunters with the return of Frederick Akatuk to full fitness.



At least a draw from the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday will be hugely appreciated since that will cushion them in their survival bid.