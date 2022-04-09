2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 24 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Karela United

The newcomers will be hoping to return to winning ways after defeat on the road

Accra Lions will host Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The newcomers will be hoping to return to winning ways after defeat on the road against Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday 23.



The Accra-based club have a good home record, having won their last three matches at the Accra Sports Stadium since losing to Ashantigold.



Accra Lions are currently three points adrift of the relegation zone and know a win could see them climb the table and further away from the drop.



However, they come up against troublesome Karela side, that have lost only one in their last five matches.

The Ainyase boys are not bad travelers and could fancy their chances against the new entrants.



Karela last lost a game on the road against Berekum Chelsea and have wince drawn two and won a game in their last three matches.



Accra Lions have struggled to score goals, with each of their last three home wins ending in a 1-0 scoreline.



Meanwhile, Karela United are only behind Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko as the clubs with the most goals this season, having netted 29 times.