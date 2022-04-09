0
2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 24: Match Preview – Bechem United vs Gold Stars

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Second-placed  Bechem United are primed to maintain their healthy form when they host Gold Stars at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The Hunters keep breathing down the neck of leaders Asante Kotoko with a 1-0 win over Great Olympics at home.

Once again it was their talisman Augustine Okrah who snatched the only goal which sealed the points.

Bechem United are on a six-match unbeaten run with the last fall dating back to 27 February 2022 in the 1-0 defeat at Medeama.

Coach Kassim Mingle and his boys have amassed 41 points from 23 matches; eight behind leaders Kotoko.

Gold Stars have a wretched away form and it does not look like they will pose a threat.

Last week, they returned to winning ways as they posted a 1-0 win over Dreams FC in Bibiani.

Defender Farouk Adams scored a classy long-range goal in the 25th minute.

