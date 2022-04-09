2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 24: Match Preview – Dreams FC vs Eleven Wonders

Dreams FC will hope to secure all points against their opponents

Dreams FC are back to the Theatre of Dreams to face relegation battlers Eleven Wonders on Sunday, 10 April 2022.

Karim Zito and his boys need to return to winning ways after last week's defeat at Gold Stars.



A painful 1-0 defeat at the Dun's Park derailed their ambitions of a top 4 finish this season.



Dreams are six points behind fourth place Hearts of Oak but lie in 10th place on the table.



They need to step up after going three matches without a win.

Dreams are now without a win in two matches after drawing 0-0 with Bechem United at home last week.



Eleven Wonders are third-bottom on the table and need to overhaul themselves if they are to avoid demotion.



The 2-0 win over Accra Lions last week has been crucial for their escape but they need to show enough fist in Dawu.



Defeat will definitely put them in an awkward position and complicate their survival chances.