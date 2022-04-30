2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- RTU vs Accra Lions

Real Tamale United players line up before a game

Real Tamale United are working assiduously to seal safety and need a win against Accra Lions at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday, 1 May 2022 to ensure just that.

The Pride of the North have been boosted by last week's 1-1 draw at Elmina Sharks in a match in which they took the lead.



Despite the financial struggles, RTU are bent on remaining competitive for the rest of the season.



RTU lie 16th on the table and one point above the relegation mark so they cannot afford to lose.



Accra Lions are a team full of surprises and they proved it in their last outing when they downed King Faisal 1-0 in Kumasi.

But they were brought down to earth last week in the capital when they crushed 3-0 to Hearts of Oak.



To be fair, they had to finish that match with ten men after midfielder Rashid Abubakar got sent off for a cynical tackle on Kojo Obeng Jnr.



Lions also won at Legon Cities FC in early January.