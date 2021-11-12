2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 3: Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak will chasing their first win of the season against Aduana Stars on Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Like last season, the Phobians have made an unimpressive start after drawing their opening two matches.



The defending champions played out a goalless draw with Legon Cities in their title defence opener at home and were denied victory at WAFA last week when Sampson Agyapong cancelled out Kofi Kodzi's first half strike.



There's pressure on the playing body to wring out everything inside their talent to get back to winning ways.



Head coach Samuel Boadu says there's no need to panic.



''Not at all [no pressure], me I know myself maybe from the fourth match going things will change. When Hearts of Oak start picking up we are unstoppable,'' he said after the game against WAFA.

"There is a little mistake that we need to correct. The goal that we conceded, I could see that it was a misunderstanding or miscommunication that cost us for them to cancel that goal.



"Tactically they are very disciplined, their tactical awareness is ok. They are very young, they run a lot but we strategized not to allow them to advance."



Aduana Stars were shell-shocked at home last week when they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to King Faisal in the result of the week 2 fixtures.



The Fire Boys are also without a win in their opening two matches and head coach Asare Bediako is under pressure.