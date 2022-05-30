0
2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 31: Match Report – Aduana Stars 0-0 Dreams FC

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC played out a goalless draw with Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League's matchweek 31 encounter.

In their past three home games, the Aduana Stars have failed to win. Their winless streak in the current season now stands at ten games.

Coach Ben Zola and his team were seeking for their first win but were stopped by Dreams FC's strong defense.

Dreams FC created some excellent chances in the game but their attackers could not find the back of the net.

After the goalless draw, Aduana Stars fell to sixth place in the league table with 46 points and they face Bechem United in their next Ghana Premier League game.

Dreams FC after the goalless draw are 13th with 35 points after 31 games they will play Ashantigold in their next Ghana Premier League game.

