2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 31: Match Report – WAFA 1-1 Bechem United

WAFA

Relegation-threatened WAFA shared the spoils with Ghana Premier League title contenders, Bechem United on matchday 31.

The Academy boys who have suffered three defeats and two draws in their last five games were unable to make their home advantage count after playing a 1-1 draw with the Hunters.



The visitors shot into the lead in the 18th minute through Foster Appiah before Godwin Segla restored parity in the 25th minute.



Both teams were unable to find the back of the net after the break despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities in the game.



WAFA hoped for a win but Bechem United proved to be tough opposition.

Kasim Ocansey Mingle’s side has now returned to the second position on the league log but is tied on points with Medeama who failed to earn even a point against Kotoko.



Meanwhile, the Academy boys are still in the relegation drop and are likely to suffer demotion.



They sit 17th position with 29 points after 31 matches and with three games to end the season, WAFA could be relegated.