2021/22 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Match Preview – Legon Cities vs Karela United

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities host Karela United at El Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League looking for a home win to end the season.

The Royals are in the top half of the table are from eviction but they want a good ending to their campaign.

Cities are in seventh place on the table with 45 points and are unbeaten in their last four matches which is a club record.

The last they played at home, Maxwell Konadu’s men managed to draw 1-1 with Gold Stars.

Karela are chasing a top-four spot and will give their penultimate fixture their best shot.

The Passioners are in fifth place on the table with 48 points from 32 matches.

This is their last trip and the last time they were in the capital, they held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 draw.

Last week, they demolished RTU 5-1 at the Crosby Awuah Park in Nzema Aiyinase.

