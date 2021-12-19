2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report - Eleven Wonders 2-1 Gold Stars

Gold Stars players celebrating their goal at Eleven Wonders.

Eleven Wonders fought back to earn a 2-1 win Bibiani Gold Stars in Techiman on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

It was the visitors who shot into the lead in the first half but a stirred-up second-half performance by the hosts ensured they bagged their second home win of the season.



Head coach Yaw Acheampong had midfielder Frank Amankwah return from suspension and he handed a first starting XI berth to Amos Korsah this season.



Midfielder Ollenu Ashitey also cut for to start the match at the Nana Ameyaw Park.

After 36 minutes, Richard Amoah latched onto a ball to open the scoring for the visitors.



Eleven Wonders came back strongly after the break and found the leveler on the 58 minutes through Ganiu Abass.



George Osei Amponsah climbed off the bench to score the match-winner in the 86th minute.