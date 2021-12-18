2021/22 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report - Karela United vs Bechem United

Bechem United

Karela United will host Bechem United at the Cosby Awauh Memorial Park on matchday nine fixture of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Ayinese-based out suffered a 1-0 defeat in mid-week against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.



The defeat sees them placed 11th on the league table with nine points.



Karela United have not been consistent this season and have recorded just one win in their last five games



Their last win was at home to Accra Lions.

Coach Bismarck Kobby Mensah must start to turn things around for Karela United as pressure starts to build up from the fans due to their inconsistent performance this season.



Bechem United makes the trip to the Ayinese with a lot of confidence following their 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in mid-week.



Bechem United has managed to pick just a point on the road this season.



In their last five games, they have a record of two wins, two defeats, and one draw in the Ghana Premier League.