Ghana Premier League

The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League kicks off today with the opening game between newly-promoted side Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Lions will hope to begin their maiden top-flight journey with a perfect start by recording a victory on Friday.



The Premiership newbies topped the Ghana Division One Zone Three last term to make it into the elite division.



Lions have had a decent pre-season training having beaten reigning champions Hearts of Oak 3-2 in a test match.



Elmina Sharks have also strengthened their squad ahead of the new season and will be counting on experience to win this game.

Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko clash in one of the topliners for the week at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dreams have been moved to the Accra Sports Stadium after their license to play at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu was revoked by the GFA Club Licensing Board.



The Still Believe Club have strengthened their squad with some quality signings such as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Habib Mohammed.



Asante Kotoko new coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum will be searching for his first win as head coach of the club in the Ghana Premier League.

He takes over from Mariano Barreto who secured a second position for the club last season.



Hearts of Oak begin their title defense against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. The Phobians will be seeking for redemption after existing the CAF Champions League following a humiliating defeat to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the second leg.



Week 1 fixtures at a glance



Accra Lion vs Elmina Sharks

Dreams vs Asante Kotoko



Bibiani Gold Stars vs Berekum Chelsea



Hearts of Oak vs Legon Cities



Bechem United vs Medeama

Karela United vs Aduana Stars



Real Tamale United vs Great Olympics



King Faisal vs WAFA



Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold SC