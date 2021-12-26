2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 10: Late Amed Toure strike sees Medeama SC defeat in-form Aduana Stars

Veteran striker, Amed Toure

Veteran striker, Amed Toure scored late on Sunday afternoon to inspire Medeama SC to defeat in-form Aduana Stars 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The hosts today faced a tough match when they hosted the side that had won five matches from successive games in the ongoing 2021-2022 Ghanaian top-flight league.



In a game played at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, both teams fought hard throughout the 90 minutes in the bid to secure all three points at the end of the contest.

Fortunately for the home team and unfortunately for the visitors, a late strike from Amed Tour saw Medeama SC cruising to a 1-0 victory at the end of the game to put the brakes on Aduana Stars.



From today’s win, Medeama SC have climbed to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with Aduana Stars dropping to 3rd on the league log.