2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 17: RTU v Hearts of Oak preview

RTU players celebrating | File photo

Real Tamale United will be hoping to get a win against defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak at home in a crucial fixture on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Real Tamale United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kumasi King Faisal last Saturday and will be looking for a rebound against the Phobians at the Tamale Stadium.



Real Tamale United is having a rollercoaster form in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, in their last four games they have own only once (against Bibiani Gold Stars). The two defeats came against Eleven Wonders and King Faisal, then a 1-1 draw against Karela United.



According to reports, Real Tamale United will be playing Accra Hearts of Oak without their star player David Abagna. He is still recovering from the injury he had in training with the Black Stars in Cameroon.

Accra Hearts of Oak were beaten 1-0 by city rivals Accra Great Olympics in their match week 16 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday. The defending champions will be heading to Tamale to try and grab all three points to help their title defense.



The Phobians have 23 points after 15 games and are 7th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League. They have two defeats (against Olympics and Karela) and two wins (against Eleven Wonders and King Faisal) in their last four games.



