2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 27: Eleven Wonders v Great Olympics preview

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season is continuing this weekend with loads of action to look forward to.

Gradually, the second round of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league has also taken shape with some teams fighting for the top four while others battle for points to avoid relegation.



Today, one of two matches that are scheduled to be played will be staged in Techiman when Eleven Wonders host Great Olympics.



In what will be a matchday 27 encounter of the campaign, the visiting team, Great Olympics stands tall as the favourites.



The team from the capital has travelled to Techiman on the back of a single win, three defeats, and one draw.



Despite the bad form, the team sits 7th on the Ghana Premier League table, very high above today’s opponent that occupies the 16th spot.



For Eleven Wonders, the team in the last five matches boasts of two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

With relegation breathing on the neck of the team, they are expected to put up a strong fight later this afternoon in a bid to secure maximum points.



Predicted scoreline:



Eleven Wonders 1-1 Great Olympics



Kick off time:



The clash between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Accra Great Olympics will start at 15:00GMT.