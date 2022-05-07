2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 28: Eleven Wonders v Karela United preview

Karela United

The Ghana Premier League is continuing this weekend with all nine scheduled matches expected to be cleared.

On Friday, the first game between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea was played. In a contest staged at the Accra Sports Stadium, Olympics scored twice to cruise to a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Eleven Wonders will be fighting for their lives when the team hosts Karela United.



In the game which will be a matchday 28 contest, the hosts must battle to amass the maximum points to stand any chance of avoiding the drop.



Today’s preview shows that Eleven Wonders has two wins, two draws, and one defeat from the last five matches.



The matchday opponent, Karela United have done better this season and currently sits 7th with 40 points on the Ghana Premier League table.



From the last five matches, the team has three wins, one defeat, and one draw.

The form and position of the team on the league table make the side the favourites to win this clash.



Predicted scoreline:



Eleven Wonders 1-2 Karela United.



Kick-off time:



The meeting between Eleven Wonders and Karela United will be kick off at 15:00GMT.