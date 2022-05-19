2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 29: Karela United beat Olympics 1-0

A shot during the Olympics vs. Karela fixture

Karela United returned to winning ways at the Cam Park on Wednesday afternoon, defeating a visiting Accra Great Olympics 1-0.

Karela United had to battle the highly organized Great Olympics till the end to grab all three points at stake.



Karela United won the game courtesy of a last-minute wonderful goal by Richard Berko, which came in the 90+8 minute to clinch all three points for Karela United and enhance their hopes of finishing in the top four zone on the summit.

Accra Great Olympics slipped to seventh place with 43 points and will face Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 21, in search for three points.



Karela United who is now 6th on the Ghana Premier League table level on points with Olympics will play Kumasi based King Faisal in four days time.