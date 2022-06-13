2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 33: Dreams shine in Berekum to beat Chelsea 1-0

Dreams FC

Dreams FC put up a very good display on Sunday afternoon to cruise to a 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

After struggling to put together good results in the first few weeks after Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu took over, the team has now picked up and is gradually seeing the hard work of the team paying off.



Today, Dreams FC visited the Golden City Park for the matchday 33 encounter against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



In a game where both teams played some good football, the visitors took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to an own goal from Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Anokye Badu.

While the home team will come in strong in a bid to equalise to restore parity the attackers struggled to make the necessary inroads.



Eventually, the game ended 1-0 win Dreams FC smiling back home to Dawu with the maximum three points from today’s fixture in the Ghana Premier League.