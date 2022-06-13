0
Menu
Sports

2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 33: Legon Cities against Karela United ends goalless

Legon Cities Legon Cities

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC and Karela United drew 0-0 at home on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League's last match at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Legon Cities were matched in every department by Karela United as both teams battled to snatch the three points at stake.

Attackers on both teams struggled to find the back of the net throughout the cagey encounter.

There were some penalty shouts by Legon Cities, especially in the first half of the encounter but the referee waved it off.

After Accra Hearts of Oak lost to Great Olympics in the Accra derby, the result propels Karela United into the top four.

Despite missing points at home, Legon Cities remains undefeated in five encounters.

Legon Cities will take on Kumasi based King Faisal in their final Ghana Premier League of the season while Karela United will battle almost relegated West African Football Academy.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up