2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 33: Medeama beat Accra Lions 2-1

Medeama defeated Accra Lions 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Today's game was Medeama's last home game in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Rashid Abubakar opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute, but Gyanfosu Darlington equalized for the host in the 33rd minute before Vincent Atingah netted the game-winning penalty in the 78th minute to give his team the three points.



Medeama's Kwasi Donsu was taken off in the 41st minute due to an injury and he was replaced by Agyei Boakye.

With the win, Medeama are second with 56 points, while Accra Lions are 12th with 44 points.



The Mauve and Yellow will play Dreams away in the last game in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League while Accra Lions will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko at home.