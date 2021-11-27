2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 5: RTU v AshantiGold preview

Real Tamale United will host Ashanti Gold SC at the Tamale Sports Stadium

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season is set to continue this weekend with as many as eight matches lineup to be played.

Up North in Tamale, Real Tamale United will host Ashanti Gold SC at the Tamale Sports Stadium in what will be a matchday five encounter of the ongoing campaign.



As part of a build-up to the upcoming games, footballghana.com previews the match between RTU and Ashanti Gold SC.



The Tamale-based outfit despite being newcomers in the league have proven they are not scared of any team.



Unfortunately, they only have four points out of a possible 12 from the first four matches they have played this season.



Keen on winning matches to climb high on the Ghana Premier League table, the team will this week look to shock giants Ashanti Gold SC.

For the matchday opponent, the team last weekend beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 in Obuasi and are now feeling a lot of confidence.



The clash promises to be cagey and quite difficult to predict. While RTU remain tagged as the underdogs, the Miners must be wary of the threat the team poses.



Player to Watch:



David Abagna – The highly-rated attacker will be captain of RTU this weekend when he plays against his former club.



He has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League this season and could easily win the match for his team if he receives the necessary support.

Predicted scoreline:



RTU 1-2 Ashanti Gold



