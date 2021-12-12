2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 7: WAFA SC v Ashanti Gold preview

File photo

Struggling WAFA SC will aim to get its season back on track later this afternoon when the team hosts Ashanti Gold SC at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Since the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, the Academy Boys have been a pale in their own shadow with uninspiring performances seeing the side lose games they could have easily won.



Now in the relegation zone and in trouble, WAFA SC have trained well this past week and keen on brushing aside Ashanti Gold SC to inspire a turnaround of the bad form.



Unfortunately, the away team, Ashanti Gold SC are motivated as well going into this matchday seven fixture.



The Miners have only one win from their last five matches and are also in need of a win today.



While playing away to WAFA SC will not be an easy task, Ashanti Gold SC appear determined and will put up a fight later this afternoon.

Head2head:



Both teams have one win from the last five meetings in the Ghana Premier League. However, with WAFA SC known to be strong at home, they appear to have a slight edge over Ashanti Gold SC.



Predicted scoreline:



WAFA SC 1-0 Ashanti Gold SC.