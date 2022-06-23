2021/22 MTN FA Cup: Losing to Bechem United would be a disaster - Hearts of Oak PRO

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak has assured their fans they cannot afford to lose against Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday.

The Phobians were abysmal in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Samuel Boadu and his charges finished the campaign at the 6th position with 46 points.



Hearts of Oak suffered four consecutive defeats in their last four games before the end of the campaign.



The Rainbow club was pipped by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium against King Faisal. At the CAM Park in Ayinase, Hearts of Oak were beaten.



In the Mantse Derby against Great Olympics, the woes of the club were deepened with a 3-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In their final game of the season, Hearts of Oak suffered a 4-1 defeat against RTU at their home grounds.



However, ahead of the MTN FA Cup, Kwame Opare Addo is convinced his side will not suffer a fifth defeat.



According to him, they are determined to defend their trophy despite their poor season in the Ghana Premier League.



“I must admit that our last four games we played before the end of the season did not go as we expected but that is football,” Opare Addo, who is the Communications Director of the club said.



“We were hoping to finish the season in a respectable position but we dropped out of the top four which is not good for us but we are playing against Bechem United in the finals of the MTN FA Cup and I must say that we will not suffer a fifth defeat.

“Bechem United are on a good form but we will not be defeated on Sunday. The players are eager to win the trophy on Sunday.



“The club wants to win a trophy and that is the FA Cup. A fifth consecutive defeat will not happen on Sunday,” he added.



Kick-off of the game is at 15:00GMT.