2021/22 MTN FA Cup: We are ready for Bechem United - Hearts of Oak declare

Accra Hearts of Oak

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has declared the team’s readiness and preparedness to defend their MTN FA Cup title on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak who won the title last season come up against Bechem United in the final of the 2021/22 FA Cup after making it through the knockout phase.



The Phobians who dominated the local scenes a season ago, winning a double, failed to replicate the same feat as they finished 6th on the league table with 46 points and lost their last four matches.



Despite their poor run in their last couple of matches, Opare Addo is confident Hearts of Oak would be able to beat Bechem United who finished 3rd in the final.

“I must say we are ready for the game" explaining that "we did not achieve our target in the Ghana Premier League but we are ready for the game on Sunday."



“The team will train today [Thursday], Friday, and Saturday before the final game on Sunday."



“The team are in good shape and I am convinced they will deliver on Sunday. We are the defending champions of the FA Cup and we must try to defend the trophy on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium,” he added.



The match is expected to kickoff at 15:00GMT.



