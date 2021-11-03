2021/22 Women’s Premier League season kicks off on Friday

The WPL will commence this weekend

The 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League (WPL) is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of Friday, December 17 to 20, 2021 across the country.

This follows the approval for the calendar of the season by the Executive Council of the Association.



By the decision of the Executive Council and the GFA Congress, this season’s top tier women’s competition has increased the number of participating clubs from 16 to 20 teams.



The expansion will give players of the elite women’s football competition the opportunity to stay active and play more games during the season.

Newly promoted sides, Faith Ladies and Army Ladies will join the other 8 Premier clubs compete in the Southern Zone while FC Savannah and Dreamz Ladies compete in the Northern zone for the first time alongside the 8 Premier clubs of the Zone.



The first round of the league will end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 while the second round commences on the weekend of March 4-6, 2022.



The League final match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.