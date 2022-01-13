2021 AFCON: Andre Ayew declared fit for Ghana-Gabon clash

Andre Ayew suffers head injury in Ghana-Morocco clash

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has been declared fit for Ghana's second Group C clash against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2020.



Andre suffered a cut on his face during the Black Stars' opening group fixture against Morocco after a head collision with Roman Saiss.



The Al Sadd man subsequently missed the team's recovery session on Tuesday, January, 2022 and also the full training on Wednesday.

Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac when asked whether or not his captain ready for the Gabon tie, he said:



"Andre Ayew is in stitches but he is fit and okay. Will he be selected for tomorrow? As for selection, I don't talk about it."



The Group C has Gabon at the top of the table tied with Morocco-both on 3 points each. Ghana and Comoros shared the 3rd and 4th after losing by the same score line in the opening games.



Ghana would want to return to winning against Gabon and keep their quest to end their 40 years search for a fifth AFCON trophy.



