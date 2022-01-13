2021 AFCON: Andre and Jordan Ayew should not be field together - Kweku Bonsam

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Nana Kweku Bonsam says the Black Stars is cursed
The Black Stars are bottom on the Group C table
Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game
Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Kweku Bonsam has claimed that the Black Stars is suffering from a spiritual curse hence the decline in the performance of the team in recent years.
Nana Kweku Bonsam, who was reacting to the Black Stars opening game defeat to Morocco stated that the decision of the coach to play both Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew is a contributing factor to the team’s poor form.
He stated that the duo should not be on the pitch at the same time playing for the Black Stars as that goes against the progress of the team spiritually.
“The likes of Asamoah Gyan and Muntari were open to operations so it was easier dealing with them. Andre Ayew is doing well as a captain but I believe he should not be on the same pitch with his brother. The two of them cannot be on the field at the same time,” he said.
He added that until the country seeks clemency from Kwasi Appiah, the Black Stars will continue to struggle.
“The Black Stars are struggling because of three things. Firstly, the leadership of the team should apologize to Kwasi Appiah over the bad treatment meted out to him. Coach Kwasi Appiah left the team with pains and has cursed the team. Until we apologize to him, the team will continue to struggle. The team is cursed," he told Kasapa FM.
