2021 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan hails Sadio Mane for outstanding performance

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has lauded Sadio Mane for his impressive performance against Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation.



Mane scored Senegal's third goal which sealed the Tarenga Lions a qualification into the final with a 3-1 win over Burkina.



Gyan, while speaking on Super Sports as pundits heaped praises on the Liverpool star for his composed finish that put the game to bed.

"This is personality, this is called a good player. Not every striker can do that he is one of the best players in the World. He has got confidence so when you have a confident striker, he will do anything to score and that’s what we saw there," he said.



The Black Star's all-time top scorer could not agree more when Mane was named the man-of-the-match for scoring and assisting in the match.



"No doubt he won the man of the match, he did everything he stood like a leader. The assist, the goal, and not only that he was defending and he was pressing. He did everything for the team. I think he deserved the man of the match."



Senegal are into the final their second consecutive AFCON finals. The West African side will face the most successful country in the tournament history, Egypt on Sunday, February 6, 2022.