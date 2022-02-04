2021 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan names 4 players who could win tournament's best player award

Former Black Stars captain, Asmoah Gyan

Senegal beat Burkina to qualify for 2021 AFCON finals

Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to progress to 2021 AFCON finals



AFCON finals set for February 6



African football great, Asamoah Gyan has listed four players who are likely to emerge as the best players of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan in a panel discussion on Supersport proffered that despite Sadio Mane’s form in the semi-final game against Burkina, he would not include him in the list of players likely to win the coveted award.



However, he held the winger for his brilliant performance against Burkina in the semi-finals, placing emphasis on Mane's cool lob finish that sealed a 3-1 win for Senegal.

"This is personality, this is called a good player. Not every striker can do that he is one of the best players in the World. He has got confidence so when you have a confident striker, he will do anything to score and that’s what we saw there," he said.



The Black Stars’ all-time top scorer could not agree more when Mane was named the man-of-the-match for scoring and assisting in the match.



"No doubt he won the man of the match, he did everything he stood like a leader. The assist, the goal, and not only that he was defending and he was pressing. He did everything for the team. I think he deserved the man of the match."



When asked whether or not he thinks Mane will win the best player of the tournament, Gyan said: "For a player of the tournament, no. It’s between [Karl Toko] Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar and even [Mohammed] Salah."



While Senegal booked a final place at the expense of Burkina, Egypt also secured their place by beating host Nation Cameroon on penalties.

Hence, the final will see two Liverpool superstars, Sadio Mane and Salah going head-to-head on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



View his Timepath below;



