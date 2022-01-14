2021 AFCON: Aubameyang will play against Ghana - Gabon assistant coach

Gabon striker Aubameyang

Gabon assistant coach Anicet Yala says Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will feature in the Group C clash against Ghana on Friday evening.

Gabon aim for a win against Black Stars to secure qualification to the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following a winning start.



The Panthers managed to beat the debutants Comoros 1-0 without their skipper. Aubameyang contracted Covid-19 when he arrived in Cameroon so missed the game.



However, Aubameyang and Mario Lemina, who also had Covid, returned to training this week and Yala is counting on both, especially Aubameyang.

“It is clear and once we have Aubameyang we will play him in the game. It is a big boost for us and we are happy,” Yala told reporters.



Yala will lead the team because head coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after himself testing positive for the virus.